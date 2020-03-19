Welcome to HIMSS20 Digital.
Italy and Germany Facing COVID-19
As Europe is now at the center of the Covid-19 crisis, public health response strategies and hospital infrastructures are being tested, the hardest way. How do we make sure our health systems are not completely overwhelmed? How do we secure a continuity in the provision of services to our citizens while protecting our already burned out workforces? And how can digital solutions help?
Improving Smart Contract Security in Healthcare Supply Chain
This presentation will go over the history of EDI and ERP, why customizations bring risk, and how to implement smart contracts to address these risks and improve the overall security picture for health system supply chains.
Privacy Challenges in the Internet of Health Things
To ensure the success of connected health innovations, we must find effective ways to understand the current threat landscape and identify how health systems should manage risk to protect patient data. This panel will explore the latest viewpoints on how to change the policy and business environments to provide American patients with dynamic and responsive privacy protections.
HIPAA and a Cloud Computing Shared Security Model
This session will focus on how the HIPAA Security Rule and other security laws apply to a cloud computing shared security model.
Webinar: Faster, Better Together: Health System Lessons Learned in Tackling COVID-19
Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Providence
Learn how Providence rapidly mobilized for action at ground zero in the U.S. for the COVID-19 pandemic with Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Amy Compton-PhillipsAccess Webinar