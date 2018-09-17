Episode #64: Consumer Behavior and Technology: A Recipe for Healthcare Revolution

Technological progress doesn’t take place in a vacuum. The information that is rearranged into innovation is born from many sources, be it consumer behavior, the experiences of the innovators themselves, or the dictates of new rules in the marketplace. It is the role of a transformational leader to understand the context in which technologically-driven change takes place and to lead their organization through the integration of that change into their everyday practices and processes.
Welcome to STEPS to Value, the HIMSS podcast that looks at people and processes, information and technology as they work together to transform the delivery of healthcare. In today’s episode we discuss with a transformational leader her experiences steering an organization through our current mobile revolution. We talk with Lisa Stump, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Yale-New Haven Health System and a 2017 recipient of HIMSS’ Most Influential Women in HIT award. Lisa discusses the intended and unintended consequences of technological change, how Yale-New Haven has integrated mobile technologies into their delivery of care, and role diversity plays in the creation of effective innovation.
This Episode’s Guest:
Lisa Stump
Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Yale-New Haven Health System
Recipient of 2018 HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health IT Award
The HIMSS Most Influential Women in Health Information and Technology Awards recognize influential women at all stages of their career progressions. These awards celebrate individuals who harness the power of information and technology to transform health and healthcare; are unique among power lists and award programs; and are inclusive of all women of influence, no matter where they may be in the health information and technology field. Learn more about HIMSS' Most Influential Women in HIT Award here.