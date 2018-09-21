Episode #65: Driving Venture Success through Diversity

All great companies started as a single idea. A fleeting burst of electricity, a synapse firing, a chemical reaction. Then those ideas, like cells in a body, begin to divide and reproduce. Like cells, they find intention and purpose in a mission, organs developing in a growing embryo. Once born into the marketplace, those companies’ ideas, like children, gain agency, meet the world and adapt as experience matures insights.
Welcome to STEPS to Value, a podcast that explores the intersection of people, processes & technology in healthcare as the industry moves towards a value-focused model. In today’s episode we will talk with Lisa Suennen, Managing Partner at Venture Valkyrie, LLC. In this conversation, we discuss the delicate balance between success and failure for healthcare and technology start-ups and the impact that intention has on creating companies that last.
All that and more, coming up.
This Episode’s Guest:
Lisa Suennen
Managing Partner at Venture Valkyrie, LLC.