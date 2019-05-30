STEPS to Value Podcast Episode #70: Foggy Landscapes: From Patient to Consumer

Ten years ago, the idea of a patient not only having a voice in their healthcare, but ultimately influencing how they are treated was practically unheard of. In today’s society, we have access to an abundance of resources that allow us to hire/buy/sell practically anything with one click. Advances in consumer technology have made purchasing easy and convenient; however, this has led to confusion and frustration for people seeking medical attention: I can get anything I want online, why can’t I get the same instant gratification in my healthcare treatment?

Welcome to STEPS to Value, the HIMSS podcast that looks at people and processes, information and technology as they work together to transform the delivery of healthcare. In today’s episode, we explore the changing relationship between doctors, patients and consumers. Host Rod Piechowski talks to Lygeia Ricciardi, chief transformation officer at Carium, and recent recipient of HIMSS’ Most Influential Women in Health IT award about these issues and more.

Lygeia has dedicated the last 20 years to empowering patients. Society has come a long way – in the past, doctors were seen as a higher, almost all-knowing power. Today, the role of the patient is often unclear, but it seems the days of ‘the doctor knows best’ are over. Many care providers work collaboratively with patients, to help them make sense of the overwhelming amount of information that is readily available on the internet, and live their most healthy lives. While we have made a great deal of progress, there are still many challenges that need to be addressed.

This Episode’s Guests:

Lygeia Ricciardi

Chief Transformation Officer

Carium

Connect with Lygeia