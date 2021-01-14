HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards

The 2021 HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards Call for Nomination is now open through February 16, 2021.

Purpose and History

The HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards recognize inspiring senior healthcare executives who rigorously challenge the status quo in their journey to build a brighter health future. The awards celebrate innovative senior executives as they lead change in their relentless pursuit to improve care by harnessing the power of information and technology.

Awardees are determined by peer voting, making the HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards uniquely powerful and a true representation of the voice of health information and technology.

Award recipients will receive:

Symbol of recognition

Public announcement in an official HIMSS publication and on relevant website(s)

Invitation to the HIMSS Global Health Conference Changemaker Roundtable session, with video excerpts to be published in media vehicles outlined above

Opportunity to participate in HIMSS TV and/or podcast interview and contribute to additional content (i.e., participate in webinar, panel discussion, etc.)

Eligibility and Criteria

To be eligible, nominees must be senior healthcare executives .

To be considered, nominees must demonstrate:

Ongoing commitment to harnessing the power of information and technology to positively transform health and healthcare

Active leadership that demonstrates innovation and propelling innovation to harness emerging, disruptive and cutting-edge technology to address healthcare pain points

Driving of transformational change, leading to improved health outcomes for patients through the advancement of the best use of information and technology within communities (i.e., to improve patient safety, coordinated care, population health, wellness, access and cost-effectiveness)

Selection preference will be given to nominees who demonstrate HIMSS membership involvement.

Nominees must also:

Represent the highest standards of leadership in health information and technology

Be respected and recognized as role models by their peers

Not currently serve on the HIMSS Board of Directors or any HIMSS advisory boards

Not currently be employed by HIMSS nor engaged in a consulting contract with any component of HIMSS

If selected, must agree to contribute to HIMSS content (article posting, podcast interview, webinar participation, etc.), which HIMSS may publish

Nomination and Selection Process

Any person may nominate a candidate who meets the eligibility criteria. Candidates may also nominate themselves. Only completed nominations submitted by the published deadline will be considered.

The nomination process includes a completed online application, including answers to questions to demonstrate why the nominee should be considered for the award, and a LinkedIn profile or resume/CV.

Once nominations close, a selection committee will identify finalists. A ballot of finalists will be posted for voting shortly after the nomination period closes. Recipients will be identified based on industry votes as well as input from the HIMSS Board of Directors.

